Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Travel

Horror as man falls 137m from ride

15th Sep 2020 12:14 PM

 

A 21-year-old Florida amusement-park worker has fallen to his death while performing a routine safety check on what's billed as the world's tallest swing ride.

Jacob David Kaminsky was about halfway up the 137-metre StarFlyer ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, when he fell to the bottom platform, news station WKMG reported.

The 21-year-old was working on the ride.
The 21-year-old was working on the ride.

He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

"It's a shock. [We are] saddened by it. Any time there is an injury or something of this nature, it's extremely sad," said John Stine, ICON's director of sales and marketing, to the news outlet.

Mr Stine said the ride will be closed as authorities investigate the fatal incident.

Ena Hillsman and her family from Augusta, Georgia, were on holiday in Orlando this week and had planned to take her son on the ride.

"I pray the family finds some kind of comfort in the situation," she told local media.

- with New York Post

Originally published as Horror as man falls 137m from ride

More Stories

death fall florida swing theme park ride travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Syringes found during search used to maintain ‘fish tanks’

        Premium Content Syringes found during search used to maintain ‘fish tanks’

        News A MAN found with syringes has told police he didn’t know it was illegal to not dispose of them.

        Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen’s couch

        Premium Content Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen’s couch

        News AN apprentice electrician claimed ownership of the drugs after police found them in...

        Duo to face Gatton court on animal welfare charges

        Premium Content Duo to face Gatton court on animal welfare charges

        Crime The pair are charged with failing to provide food and water

        $1m Lockyer road upgrade revealed, starting this week

        Premium Content $1m Lockyer road upgrade revealed, starting this week

        News ROAD works at a dangerous intersection will start this week in a bid to reduce...