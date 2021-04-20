Horror as 7yo shot dead at Maccas

A Chicago dad was seriously injured, and his seven-year-old daughter was killed by gunshots while they were sitting in a drive-through at a McDonald's on Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified the father as 29-year-old Jontae Adams and his daughter as Jaslyn.

The shooting happened around 4.18pm local time in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood, Chicago police told Fox News.

A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times two people got out of a grey car in the drive-through and started shooting at Mr Adams's car.

Police said the two victims were inside a vehicle near a parking lot "when they heard gunshots and felt pain."

The girl, who has three siblings, was struck "multiple times" to the body, and the dad was struck to the torso, police said.

A video shot by a bystander at the scene shows officers pulling the victims out of the car. The moment officers pull the seven-year-old girl from the passenger side, a person off-camera can be heard shouting: "Oh s***! They killed a baby!"

An on-scene police unit transported the father and daughter to John Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The father is in serious condition, police said.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

No suspects are in custody, and area detectives are investigating, Chicago police told Fox News.

Jaslyn's aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was "beautiful" and a "really sweet child."

She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn's grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

