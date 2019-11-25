Horror as $20 Kmart product ‘explodes’

A Kmart shopper was left in shock after her $20 scale erupted, sending shattered glass everywhere.

Posting in the Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Decor, the customer explained how

she was sitting in another room when she heard a "weird pop".

"I was in my lounge room and heard a weird pop-like sound, and I went to investigate and found it like this," she said, referring to its shattered state in her bathroom.

The woman, who purchased the body fat/hydration monitor scale with batteries three months ago, then placed all the broken pieces on a towel.

She posted a photo of it to the group, where she asked fellow members if they too had experienced the scale "randomly explode".

Despite its five-star rating on the Kmart website (out of seven reviews), shoppers were quick to respond with similar experiences.

"Just stood on a piece in my hallway and cut my foot, nothing bad but my lord the distance!" one woman responded, adding, "They definitely do not break in a 'safe way'."

Others insisted heat may have caused the alleged explosion.

"That happened to my mum and dad also! They just heard a big crashing noise and it had just shattered. Nothing near it that could have done it so they put it down to heat," another user said.

"That happened to my parents as well. Crazy how heat can just make something shatter after a period of time," a second shopper explained.

One woman said her father lightly knocked the corner of the cabinet with the scale when he went to place it down and it "shattered and shot everywhere and glass ended up in his leg".

The woman who originally posted about her experience said she contacted her local Kmart store and was given a store credit.

"I called my local Kmart and the best they can do is store credit of the amount it's for sale," she said in the group.

In a statement issued to news.com.au, a Kmart spokesperson said all of its scales had been independently tested by third party laboratories.

"At Kmart we're committed to ensuring the products we sell are fully compliant with regulations and safety standards, which is why all of our scales have been independently tested by third party laboratories," the spokesperson said.

"Our body fat/hydration monitor scales are manufactured from tempered safety glass which means the glass, if chipped or compromised in any way, will break into small fragments to reduce the risk of serious injury."

The spokesperson said any customer who had experienced an issue with the Kmart scales should get in contact with its customer service team on 1800 124 125 or through the Kmart website.

In a similar situation last year, a woman claimed her $15 Kmart scales exploded, also sending pieces of glass flying across her bathroom floor.

The shopper, only identified as Louise, posted about her experience to the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook page, alleging she "lightly nudged" the product before it exploded into pieces.

"It (glass) went pretty far and was definitely sharp," the woman told news.com.au. "Thankfully, my son wasn't too close. I understand that tempered glass is temperature sensitive (but) if it's that sensitive, it should be recalled. Bathrooms are subject to a lot of temperature fluctuation, so it was surprising."

In a statement supplied to news.com.au at the time, a Kmart spokesperson apologised for Louise's experience and said they had spoken with her directly.

"Our quality team are reviewing the product as a priority and we encourage any customers to contact our customer service team if they have any questions around our products," the spokesperson said.