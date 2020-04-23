‘Horrified’ Premier’s threat to ‘cruel’ aged care homes

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has threatened to name and shame "cruel" aged care homes keeping people from visiting their elderly parents.

A defiant Premier has demanded the managers of aged care homes across the state immediately lift "callous" restrictions that are keeping their residents from receiving visitors, and, in some cases, preventing them from even leaving their rooms.

The Premier's doubling-down came after a stream of complaints to her from upset Queenslanders, including from a woman who said her father was "inconsolable" after being blocked from seeing his wife who is in a home.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Another had been blocked from seeing his mother and only allowed to visit to collect her things after she passed away.

Ms Palaszczuk said that behaviour was in direct defiance of clear advice from the National Cabinet that there were no health reasons to keep elderly people from their loved ones.

"I think they should be named and shamed and I will be raising this issue with the National Cabinet - they need to stop defying the advice of both my government and the Federal Government," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In Queensland some aged care homes are in lock down when there is absolutely no need or requirement for aged care homes to be in lock down.

"Families should be able to visit their loved ones - their elderly mums and dads, uncles and aunts and grandparents.

Some aged care homes are preventing family visiting, in contravention of national guidelines.

"I'm extremely shocked and concerned that there are aged care homes which are saying to relatives: You can't come and visit.

"That is callous. It displays a lack of compassion and a lack of basic human decency.

"It has an appalling effect on our elderly Queenslanders.

"I'm horrified at other reports that some aged care facilities are isolating residents, not even allowing them residents to leave their rooms.

"There's no need for that kind of behaviour and in fact, it's cruel.

"I am saying to aged care home management across Queensland: Allow relatives in and follow the strong, clear advice of both the National Cabinet and Chief Health Officers."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young this week said she worried about the mental health impacts on elderly Queenslanders who weren't receiving visitors and urged people to keep up human connections, while still observing social distancing rules.

She said visiting loved ones was "essential travel".

Originally published as 'Horrified' Premier's threat to 'cruel' aged care homes