‘Horrific’: Reports naked teens locked in home

TWO naked and underweight teens have reportedly been found locked inside a room in squalid conditions in a house in Brisbane's north after police were called to deal with reports of the sudden death of a 49-year-old man.

Police responded to calls reporting the man's death at a property on Midson Street, Stafford, on Wednesday morning when the grim discovery is believed to have been made.

Police at a house in Stafford where two naked and malnourished teens were found locked inside a room after the body of a 49-year-old man was discovered. Picture: 9 News

The 49-year-old man was found dead at the property but while police were on scene, it is believed noises were heard from a locked room where police then found two males, age 17 and 19, naked, malnourished and in squalid conditions.

They were transported to Prince Charles Hospital but their conditions are unknown.

The man's death is being treated as non-suspicious.

The teens are believed to have been found in squalid conditions. Picture: 9 News

Queensland's Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer described the incident as "horrific".

"Hearing about events like this in our community is never easy," Ms Farmer said.

"My thoughts are with these two young men who are getting the support and care they need."

Queensland Minister for the Child Safety Di Farmer. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Queensland Police declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the young men.

It would only say that the older man's death is not believed to be suspicious, but they will wait on the results of a post-mortem examination.

Originally published as 'Horrific': Reports naked teens locked in Brisbane home