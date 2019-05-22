Menu
Login
Yaroslav Radoshkevich was left in agony.
Yaroslav Radoshkevich was left in agony.
Sport

Horrific moment lifter’s leg shatters

by John Hutchinson
22nd May 2019 9:15 AM

This is the horror moment a weightlifter's leg snapped in three places during a competition in Russia.

Yaroslav Radoshkevich struggled with the 250kg weight, failing on his first two attempts.

But it was on the third attempt when things went seriously wrong, The Sun reports.

His right leg completely buckled from under him and snapped in sickening fashion.

The 20-year-old Russian was reported by RT to have entered into the competition with a "slight ankle injury".

 

Yaroslav Radoshkevich's career may now be over.
Yaroslav Radoshkevich's career may now be over.

This proved to be his undoing, with drastic consequences.

Assistants at the apparatus were left sickened, while fans shrieked in horror.

Radoshkevich suffered a double closed fracture of his shinbone and a fractured ankle.

It is believed he will need six months recovery from the horror injuries - but he thinks his short-lived career is over.

 

Yaroslav Radoshkevich was being filmed as his leg snapped.
Yaroslav Radoshkevich was being filmed as his leg snapped.

He was said to have undergone "rigorous preparation" for the event in Khabarovsk.

Russia Today reported him as saying: "I can hardly return to this sport following such an injury.

"I had achieved a lot but I will have quit my hopes and ambitions as rehabilitation will approximately take six months."

 

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk

More Stories

competition horrific leg weightlifter

Top Stories

    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Breaking "It sounded like one of the aisles had fallen down.”

    Hawks make history at home ground

    Hawks make history at home ground

    News Rugby teams take over Cahill Park for three days.

    Celebrate all of Lockyer's cultures

    Celebrate all of Lockyer's cultures

    News A wonderful way to come together

    Good samaritan seriously injured at crash scene

    Good samaritan seriously injured at crash scene

    News Rescue helicopter called to help bystander.