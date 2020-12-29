Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

Brisbane Heat players swarm around Ipswich Hornets wrist spinner Jack Wood after he snared his first wicket in the Big Bash League. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane Heat players swarm around Ipswich Hornets wrist spinner Jack Wood after he snared his first wicket in the Big Bash League. Picture: Getty Images

HE'S enjoying the hearty breakfasts, soaking up professional cricket and is anxious to play his next Big Bash League (BBL) match.

Ipswich Hornets all-rounder Jack Wood is thriving on life in the Brisbane Heat bubble.

"It's all right mate,'' the Laidley-bred left-arm wrist spinner sharing a rest day with the Brisbane Heat team.

"It's awesome to be a part of.

"I'm just soaking it up as much as possible and learning from all the blokes that have been here plenty of times before.''

However, Wood said it was "pretty quiet'' in the team hotel today after the Heat broke through for their first win of BBL-10 last night at the Gabba.

"It was massive to get our first one away,'' he said.

"We just felt we were close with either bat or ball. We put both together and I'm sure we can try and get on a bit of a roll now and string a few together hopefully.''

Wood, 24, played in the Heat's first BBL loss to the Melbourne Stars in Canberra on December 11.

Making his BBL debut, the former Ipswich Grammar School student took two wickets, including that of Stars captain Glenn Maxwell.

"It was a bloody rollercoaster,'' Wood said.

"They (my deliveries) came out okay. I was just so nervous.

"It was good to get the first one out of the way and I'm sure I'll be better for it next time if I get another go.

"I was pumped to get my first wicket too. That's always good.''

The Laidley-bred cricketer said dismissing the big-hitting Maxwell was a highlight of his cricket career.

"It's just awesome to get an opportunity and hopefully I get another one before the end of the Big Bash,'' the unorthodox but wicket-taking spinner said.

BACKING JACK: Ipswich regional cricketer deserve another chance

The Heat cricketers relaxed today after their much-needed four-wicket victory over the Hobart Hurricanes last night.

The teams meet again at the Gabba on Wednesday night under the competition's current "bubble'' arrangements.

Wood has his own room inside the Heat bubble.

Cricket Australia put on a "big spread'' for the Heat players on Christmas Day to help the players living under restricted conditions.

Wood said the team buffet breakfasts were also exceptional, especially the number of grill options.

After a breakfast feast, the Heat players train in the Gabba nets, with some sessions under lights.

Ipswich Hornets spinning all-rounder Jack Wood. Picture: David Lems

Replacement player Wood is hoping to earn another start in coming weeks as the Heat head to the Gold Coast then Melbourne for two weeks after Wednesday night's encounter.

"We won't be out (of the bubble) until probably February I reckon,'' he said.

As he waits for another opportunity to play, Wood was delighted to see another debutant James Bazley stick with stand-in captain Jimmy Peirson to guide Heat to victory last night.

Wood had played with all-rounder Bazley during his junior representative career at the Scorchers on the Sunshine Coast.

"He was awesome,'' Wood said of his calm manner.

Although Jack didn't get to see his family watching him at the Gabba last night, he was pleased younger brother and Hornets teammate Harry enjoyed his 22nd birthday as Brisbane Heat secured victory.

"It was good for Harry to come down and a good match to come to,'' Jack said.