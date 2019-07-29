Hopes riding on Rail Trail upgrade

Somerset Regional Council is seeking endorsement to breathe new life into the region by resurfacing the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

The next round of the State government's Building our Regions program is expected to be announced soon, and Somerset council is hoping to secure funding to put towards adding new gravel surfaces to some sections of the Rail Trail.

The sections the Council is considering include the 6.6-kilometre span to the north and south of Coominya, and the 9-kilometre segment between Lowood and Fernvale.

The Fernvale area is one of the most heavily-travelled sections of the Rail Trail, with counters recording more than 17,000 pedestrians, cyclists, and horses using the trail between January and June this year.

The Lowood to Fernvale stretch also plays host to the Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride, which this year had 970 registered participants, 410 more than in 2018.

Council hopes that improving the surface will reduce safety risks, and encourage more people to use the Rail Trail.