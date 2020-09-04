Hopes Laidley aged care residents have dodged COVID bullet

HEALTH authorities will be keeping a “very, very close eye” on a Laidley aged care facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, with no positive test results from residents returned so far.

There are hopes a quick response and tight restrictions will mean no residents are infected.

Queensland recorded no new cases overnight, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned “we’re still not out of the woods yet” despite the good news.

There are 25 active cases across the state.

As of noon Thursday, the West Moreton region had the highest number of active cases in Queensland with 12.

News a staff member at the Karinya Place tested positive was confirmed on Thursday, with the facility becoming aware on Wednesday afternoon.

The health care worker did not have contact with any of the residents while infectious and any colleagues who came into contact have gone into self-isolation.

More than 13,700 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said tight restrictions, which means no personal visitors are allowed at Ipswich and Lockyer Valley facilities, was vital to keeping the most vulnerable members of our community safe.

“It’s vital we keep those people safe,” she said.

“Once it gets into an aged care facility you do see deaths.

“I ask people to be patient a bit longer and we will open those facilities to visitors again as soon as we possibly can.

“The staff there with support of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service have done a fantastic job and we hope with all of that work that none of those residents will get COVID-19.

“We’ll be keeping a very, very close eye on that aged care facility at Laidley.”

There are now 30 cases related to clusters at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the Queensland Corrective Services Academy facilities in Wacol.

“We’re now eight months into this pandemic,” Dr Young said.

“We’ve got quite a while to go. Here in Queensland we do have it under control.

“We have already seen people from those clusters … get better.”

