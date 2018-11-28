Hopes for art gallery to become a cultural hub

OPENED: Gallery 4342 was launched over the weekend, and facilitator Heather Drouin is excited.

Dominic Elsome

FOREST Hill is quickly becoming a culture icon within the Lockyer Valley, with a new gallery opening in the village.

Gallery 4342 officially opened on Saturday, and facilitator Heather Drouin hopes the new venue will quickly become a place for emerging talent to showcase their skills.

The gallery will be run in tandem with the well known Cafe 4342 housed in the neighbouring post office.

Mrs Drouin said the initial response had been good, and she expected interest in the Gallery to grow rapidly.

She hoped the site would become a centre for creative in the region, and plans are in the works to hold art workshops in the cafe.

Mrs Drouin said the cafe and gallery would be a great opportunity for artists to meet and converse with one another, and perhaps pick up some ideas.

"Sometimes when you're an artist you need other creative people to generate creativity,” Mrs Drouin said.

The gallery is currently exhibiting work from both local and international artists.

Mrs Drouin said the Forest Hill township had the potential to develop a real artisan feel, and said she hoped this would help boost the towns economy.

"Hopefully, with what we're doing, it will generate more people to come into town.

"We need to do something to generate interest in the area.”

Mrs Drouin encouraged local artists interested in showcasing their work at the gallery to get in contact with her at the post office to discuss opportunities.