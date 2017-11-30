Hope for a rabbit-free Lockyer

PROMISING FINDINGS: The Darling Downs Moreton Bay Rabbit Board met with the council to inspect Lockyer rabbit survey sites.

PROMISING FINDINGS: The Darling Downs Moreton Bay Rabbit Board met with the council to inspect Lockyer rabbit survey sites.

RESULTS from the ongoing Lockyer Valley Rabbit Survey were announced by the Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board at a meeting hosted by Lockyer Valley Regional Council last week.

Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed board members who joined councillors Jason Cook, Chris Wilson, Michael Hagan and Janice Holstein (the council's representative on the board).

Outcomes of the survey conducted jointly by the council and the board over the past eight months were presented, followed by an inspection of the survey area.

Board Chief Executive Officer Tom Upton said the results were promising and complete eradication of the Class 2 pest was attainable.

"The investigation included a visual inspection of 1848 properties to see if rabbits were present,” Mr Upton said.

"Ninety-five per cent of the 1848 properties inspected were found to be free of rabbits.

"A total of 76 properties were found to harbour rabbits with 293 breeding sites on those properties.”

All bar a small handful of sustainable breeding sites were destroyed as part of the survey and eradication program.

Much of the work is being funded by the council, which is working with the remaining landholders to clean up the balance of the breeding sites.

"Rabbit harbour on properties remain a concern for the board with the survey showing that 70 per cent of the rabbit harbour identified as part of the survey was man made,” Mr Upton said.

"Landholders are the key to successfully eradicating rabbits in the area.

"Biological controls such as the virus, baiting, fumigation, trapping and shooting all have a role to play in controlling rabbits but the effort in undertaking these controls is wasted if rabbit harbour is not removed.

"If the harbour is not removed rabbit populations will re-establish.

"The survey of rabbit populations before and after the survey and eradication program show that rabbit sightings have reduced

from 3.05 rabbits per property before the survey to 1.25 rabbits per property after.

"A reduction of around 60 per cent is encouraging for both the board and the council.”

Landholders can phone the board on 4661 4076 for information on controlling and eradicating rabbits.