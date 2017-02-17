Hop, hop, dribble and drop: Now that's a hole-in-one

Gatton golfer Simon Scott celebrates a hole-in-one at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Course.

GOLF: When you play a good round of golf and score a hole-in-one, there are plenty of rewards as part of the feat.

Bragging rights is definitely the biggest, a reduction in one's handicap another, and then there's your name printed on the honour board.

Simon Scott is beginning to think the number 13 isn't quite so unlucky.

Standing at the tee, Scott teed off with four mates during the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club's monthly medal.

"I guess it was like any other golf hole, I stood on the tee, swung the club and thought 'oh well, I've hit that nicely',” Scott said.

"As soon as the ball hit the green it just went hop, hop, with a little dribble, and dropped in the hole.”

Running around the tee, Scott was ecstatic and there were plenty of high-fives shared among his group.

"It wasn't a fluke, it didn't bounce off a tree or do anything silly,” Scott said.

Additionally, he finished the competition in second place, and dropped his handicap from 16 to 15.5.

Scott joins the honour board list of those who have successfully sunk a hole-in-one during match competition at the Gatton Club.

Surprisingly, there are quite a few golfers on the board.

The last hole-in-one was this year on hole 7 by Mal McDonnell and in 2012 Matthew LeJeune was successful in one shot on hole 13.

But to get their name on the board, golfers must sink a hole-in-one during official competition.

"It will probably be a long time before I see another one,” Scott said.

"I have never tried for a hole-in-one, all you can ever try and do is hit the green.”

Scott became a member of the Laidley Golf Club seven years ago, making the switch to Gatton in 2015.

Although Scott claims he's not a great golfer, it's his passion for sport and the camaraderie that has him in the game.

"I've played sport all my life but I can't play rugby any more because of my knees,” he said.

"I love the challenge (of golf) - sort of playing against yourself more than anything else.”