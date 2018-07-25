Menu
Login
Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North this morning.
Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North this morning.
Crime

Hoon driver caught at more than 200km/h

by Ryan Tennison
25th Jul 2018 8:23 AM

A SPEEDING hoon driver has been clocked at more than 200km/h this morning on the Monash freeway.

Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

Highway patrol officers were using laser speed detection on the freeway between EastLink and Stud Rd when they detected the vehicle travelling a 100km zone at 1.10am, police spokesman Luke Zammit said.

The driver, a 23-year-old Endeavour Hills man, had his car impounded under hoon laws at a cost of $1093.

He was arrested after police caught up to and intercepted his Holden on Heatherton Road.

It comes as a motorbike rider was nabbed doing more than double the speed limit at Ballarat Rd near Moore St in Footscray yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old North Melbourne man told police he was on his way to work.

Both men are expected to be charged on summons with a range of offences including speeding.

editors picks hoon driver police speeding

Top Stories

    Benefits of table tennis go beyond a bit of fun

    Benefits of table tennis go beyond a bit of fun

    News Barry Driver has been playing table tennis for over 60 years.

    Water security is vital for future of local producers

    Water security is vital for future of local producers

    News Irrigators call for water security

    Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

    Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

    News There are now just two fixtures left in the season.

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    People and Places Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    Local Partners