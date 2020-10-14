Hooded gunmen lay in wait before bikie’s brutal slaying

Shane Bowden was killed in the driveway of a Pimpama home.

SHANE Bowden was shot in the head and chest at point-blank range, police have revealed, as a 60-strong detective team continues to hunt the two gunmen responsible for the notorious bikie's murder.

The giant group of detectives spent Tuesday doorknocking Bowden's bikie associates in an attempt to piece together the shocking execution-style killing.

It comes as fellow ex-Fink hardman Tyson Ward paid tribute to Bowden, who he was charged alongside in the infamous 2006 Ballroom Blitz fight.

Notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway on Cox St at Pimpama overnight. Picture Facebook

Bowden was ambushed by at least two hooded men as he drove into his Pimpama unit at 12.10am on Monday.

He was shot a number of times to the head and chest at point-blank range by two men wearing hoodies.

The murder was so swift the lights on the car were still on when police arrived.

Police believe the shooters staged themselves at a nearby parking lot while waiting for Bowden to arrive home before pouncing.

They are now investigating whether they had him under surveillance for some time.

A bullet hole can be seen in the car where Shane Bowden was shot dead. Picture: Annette Dew

Cigarette butts were found in the area and are being forensically tested to determine whether they are of interest.

Police still believe Bowden's murder stemmed from an internal feud involving the Victorian-based Mongols. However, the investigation remains heavily focused on the Gold Coast.

Bowden survived a drive-by shooting in Melbourne in July, shortly after being released from prison.

Detectives have been briefed by Victoria's anti-bikie police squad Taskforce Echo.

Police are yet to speak to any Victorian-based Mongols as they are still working through intelligence received from their southern counterparts.

Bowden had recently patched back to the Finks after being kicked out of the Mongols.

Police on Tuesday again downplayed concerns about a bikie gang war, but underworld figures said they expected retribution over the slaying. Bowden's death has sparked a major investigation with up to 80 police working on the case, including 60 detectives.

Detectives are sifting through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the unit complex, nearby houses and businesses as well as dashcam footage.

Shane Bowden was killed in an execution-style murder on Monday morning. Picture: Richard Gosling

Forensic crews remained at the Pimpama unit complex on Tuesday continuing to process the scene.

Two burnt out cars found at Beenleigh and Ormeau, believed to be linked to the incident, have been seized and are being examined.

Former Fink Ward, who was also a former member of the Mongols, said he hadn't seen Bowden for a few years but spoke with him regularly.

"He was a good, loyal mate taken too soon," said Ward, who now lives in Adelaide. "My condolences go out to his family. He will be missed."

Tributes flowed for Bowden on his social media by those who appear to be affiliated with the Finks club.

"Rest in peace brother from the entire family you are dearly missed. FFFF (Finks Forever Forever Finks) has lost a true soldier from its family," one wrote.

Another said: "Rip my brother forever you be missed and your legacy will live forever ride high."

Bowden was believed to have been working to strengthen the Gold Coast chapter of the Finks.

Police sources say the Finks have been flexing their Glitter Strip muscle in recent months, with members recently wearing Finks MC paraphernalia at shopping centres.

>> Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Hooded gunmen lay in wait before bikie's brutal slaying