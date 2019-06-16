Hong Kong protester dies after fall

Protests in Hong Kong over the China extradition law has lead to a man's death. Picture: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

A Hong Kong protester has died after falling from scaffolding as he attempted to hang a political banner, according to police.

The 35-year-old man surnamed Leung is the first casualty in mass protests that have rocked Hong Kong since last week.

On Sunday, he was already being hailed as a hero, with many leaving flowers and notes close to near where he fell ahead of another anti-extradition march planned for the afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the police force told dpa that Leung climbed onto a platform at Pacific Place mall at around 9pm on Saturday. The luxury shopping mall has played an important role in the protests as a resting place due to its close location to government offices and the legislature.

While police and firefighters attempted to coax him down, including by inflating a large landing pad, he continued to climb further with the banner before falling, police said.

He was certified as dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The case has been classified as a suicide, according to police.