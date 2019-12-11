WATCH: Police describe finding body in car boot 'traumatic'

LATEST: IPSWICH'S top cop has described the scene at Raceview as "traumatic" for police as they pulled a 31-year-old woman from a Commodore car boot.

At this stage police have not issued any charges in relation to the death of the woman at 10 McGill St, Raceview.

Police discovered the body late last night after a tip off from a member of the community.

Homicide at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the 31-year-old woman and the 36-year-old man were known to police.

"We attended and conducted a search of the dwelling and rear yard and subsequently located a female, deceased in the boot of the vehicle, which was in the backyard at that dwelling," he said.

"A male person, 36 years of age has been arrested and currently assisting police with enquiries.

"We have an autopsy being conducted today."

Murder at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

UPDATE: RACEVIEW resident Margaret Cobbin said police often visited her neighbour's property.

Ms Cobbin said their neighbours had been there about 20 years and many people frequented the house.

"She was pretty nice she was, she was pretty talkative and all that."

Ms Cobbin said it makes her feel "bloody terrible" that her neighbour's body was found in the boot of a car.

"I didn't realise until I came up the road at 3pm (yesterday)," she said."

Scene at McGill St:

EARLIER: A WOMAN was found dead at a Raceview property after a Triple-0 call yesterday afternoon.

Ipswich detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Group are investigating.

Police attended a McGill Street address around 5.20pm on December 10 where the body of a 31-year-old Raceview woman was located in a vehicle.

A crime scene has been established as police investigations continue.

A 36-year-old Raceview man was arrested late last night at the address and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.



The man and woman are known to each other.

Homicide at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information which could assist with investigation, is urged to contact police.

Photos View Photo Gallery

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902462118