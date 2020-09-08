‘Homes should be defended by guns’: Burnett KAP candidate

Bob Katter with Paul Hudson as the Katter's Australian Party candidate in the Burnett electorate.

IT'S all guns blazing in the fight for the Burnett.

The Queensland Shooters Union has officially endorsed Katter's Australian Party candidates for the October 31 state election.

Union president Graham Park urged voters to vote for either KAP, Pauline Hanson's One Nation or a local "pro-gun" independent.

"It's all well and good for people to say 'well I don't care about guns', but it's only a matter of time before the majors and the Greens decide to treat things you like the same way - cars and four-wheel drives, fishing, hiking, camping, internet and telecommunications, video games, they're all in their sights," he said.

Burnett KAP candidate Paul Hudson says he backs the party's stance on guns.

"It is a fundamental right and responsibility of the head of every household to protect and defend those within," he said.

"As mentioned in KAP's values and principles, 'every law-abiding citizen should have the right to own firearms, including for the defence of their family and home'.

"At present, firearms may only be acquired for a 'genuine reason' such as pest control or membership of a shooting club."

Mr Hudson said self-defence was not considered a 'genuine reason' for gun ownership.

"How are law abiding citizens supposed to defend themselves, if threatened in their own homes by criminals?" he said.

"A fundamental question that all Australians should ask is 'do I have the right to defend myself?'"

Mr Hudson took aim at the government's regulations.

"There are ongoing actions by the major parties designed to erode the rights of law-abiding citizens," he said.

"For example, there is now a waiting time of approximately one month between buying a gun and being allowed to collect it from the dealer.

"This was a regulation that was slipped in quietly and applies to all purchasers, not just new licence holders.

"It is called a permit to acquire and is another example of obstacles being placed in the way of allowing law abiding citizens to own firearms."

Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he believed in protecting the rights of law-abiding firearm owners while protecting the safety of the community.

"We must ensure the state has a weapons licensing system that protects the community while respecting the rights of law abiding firearm users who do the right thing and comply with the law of the day," he said.

"The LNP understands agriculture and will always stand up for the rights of law abiding licensed firearms owners like farmers, feral pest-controllers and recreational shooters who need access to essential tools to do their job.



"I hope people will remember that, as shown at the last state election in Queensland, a vote for a minor party is a vote for a re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government.



"With the worst unemployment rate in the nation, the last thing workers and businesses can afford is another four years of Labor."