Police are hunting a group of people who trashed an Airbnb rental in Perth — including smashing all windows. Picture: Western Australia Police Force
Homeowner’s $50k Airbnb nightmare

25th Nov 2019 9:22 AM

A Perth homeowner who leased their house on Airbnb is facing a damage bill of up to $50,000 after it was trashed in an out-of-control party on the weekend.

West Australian Police are now looking for a group of people involved in Saturday night's wild party.

Officers were called to the property in Cannington, in Perth's southern suburbs, about 11.30pm on Saturday after neighbours reported the sound of glass smashing.

 

The value of damage is estimated to be up to $50,000. Picture: Western Australia Police Force
Police said about 30 people were found at the property, which had all its windows smashed, walls damaged and doors ripped off.

The contents of the home, including furniture and electronics, had been "embedded" into walls, pushed through windows and strewn across the lawn, police said.

 

All windows of the house were broken, police said. Picture: Western Australia Police Force
The value of the damage is believed to be between $30,000 and $50,000.

The owner of the property was also present when officers arrived and said the home had been leased for four days.

 

Items can be seen strewn across the front lawn of the property. Picture: Western Australia Police Force
Photos released by WA Police reveal the damage to the house, including furniture and other items thrown through windows and broken property.

Police said they were now looking for people involved in the incident.

