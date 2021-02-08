Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A trio have been charged for allegedly breaking-and-entering a property in the Lockyer Valley (file image).
A trio have been charged for allegedly breaking-and-entering a property in the Lockyer Valley (file image).
Crime

Homeowner busts trio of alleged intruders during break-in

Ali Kuchel
8th Feb 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people will front the Gatton Magistrates Court next month after an alleged break-and-enter offence in Lockyer Waters.

A 33-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have all been linked to the alleged offence, Laidley police officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said.

He said the trio allegedly broke into a Lockyer Waters property on the morning of Saturday, February 6.

Police located the three people at the residence.

“We were given information from the owner of the property that wasn’t home at the time,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

The trio were arrested and charged with offences resulting from the break and enter.

Senior sergeant Draheim said stolen property was located on the trio, and returned to the owner.

They will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 1.

gatton crime gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Premium Content Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Crime A teen has been charged over the crash that killed Jennifer Board but her agonised friends and family want the youth justice laws they believe failed her to be...

        Massive chunk of Lockyer Valley land with DA hits market

        Premium Content Massive chunk of Lockyer Valley land with DA hits market

        News A massive chunk of vacant land on the edge of a Lockyer Valley town has hit the...

        Man charged over child abduction

        Premium Content Man charged over child abduction

        News A man has been charged after one-year-old taken from cot

        Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Premium Content Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Crime Qld set to change youth bail laws amid deaths of innocent bystanders