Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
Crime

Homeless man denies ‘horrendous’ killing of Courtney Herron

by Caroline Schelle
18th Dec 2019 1:46 PM

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a young woman who was found dead in an inner-Melbourne park.

Henry Hammond, 27, is facing one count of murder after the body of Courtney Herron, 25, was found in Royal Park in May.

Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.
Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the killing on Wednesday at Melbourne Magistrates Court and was committed to stand trial at the Victorian Supreme Court in January.

Ms Herron was found dead by dog walkers in Royal Park at Parkville on May 25, with injuries described by police as "horrendous".

Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP
Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP

She had been couch surfing and sleeping rough while struggling with drug and mental health issues at the time of her death.

Mr Hammond was also homeless.

court courtney herron henry hammond murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New pavilion brings price rise to local showgrounds

        premium_icon New pavilion brings price rise to local showgrounds

        News The installation of a new dining pavilion at a local showgrounds has led to an increase of hire prices at the grounds.

        Landholders called on for biosecurity plan consultation

        Landholders called on for biosecurity plan consultation

        News Landholders are being encouraged to have their say on the future of a south east...

        Flood victims’ brief reprieve as waiting game continues

        premium_icon Flood victims’ brief reprieve as waiting game continues

        News Both Ms Mason and Ms Kunde’s homes were inundated during the floods.

        Woman’s drunk dash after discovering partner was with ex

        premium_icon Woman’s drunk dash after discovering partner was with ex

        News Jealousy has driven one woman to tarnish her perfect driving record.