Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have launched a desperate public appeal to help solve the
Police have launched a desperate public appeal to help solve the "cowardly" murder of 53-year-old David Collin. Felicity Ripper and contributed
Breaking

Homeless killer suspect facing separate murder charge

Scott Sawyer
Shayla Bulloch
Jodie Callcott
, &
27th Nov 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have confirmed they intend to charge a man accused of murdering another man with the murder of 53-year-old David Collin at a Maroochydore community centre.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting Detective Inspector Daren Edwards said at a press briefing today that the 34-year-old man who is currently on remand over the murder of a 56-year-old man would be charged with Mr Collin's murder when he was eventually brought back to Queensland for processing.

He said timing was unclear because of the legal process underway across the border.

Det Insp Edwards said the accused had walked from Millwell Rd East to Caloundra after the brutal attack on Mr Collin.

He was seen walking about 4am on CCTV.

Det Insp Edwards said it was alleged the accused shaved his beard off, changed clothes and boarded a bus to a train station and left the region.

The accused was arrested by New South Wales detectives while on-board a bus bound for Sydney.

crime daren edwards david collin maroochydore police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Group is against plans to ‘vandalise’ rail trail

        Group is against plans to ‘vandalise’ rail trail

        News The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association has spoken out against plans to concrete a large section of the BVRT.

        • scottsawyer
        Dog squad helps Somerset cops in drug bust

        premium_icon Dog squad helps Somerset cops in drug bust

        News Four offenders were nabbed for drug possession in a week

        • scottsawyer
        Woman flees scene after u-turn smash on Railway St

        premium_icon Woman flees scene after u-turn smash on Railway St

        News A quick drive to pick up a document became a mess when one driver got into a crash...

        • scottsawyer
        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        News The fire ant eradication program is calling for industry support to ensure the ants...

        • scottsawyer