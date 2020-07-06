Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

HOUSE RANSACKED: Biggenden resident Ray Aylett returned from visiting the Northern Territory to find his house ransacked. Pictured is Ray Aylett and Dave Keech. Picture: Erica Murree

NORTH Burnett resident Ray Aylett has been left fuming after more than $18,000 worth of goods were stolen from his home while he was interstate.

Mr Aylett had been stuck in the Northern Territory for six months since Christmas due to border restrictions.

He arrived there at Christmas to visit his wife, and was due to return in February, but was displaced when lockdowns occurred.

The previous owner of his property on Mt Woowoonga Rd, 6km outside of Biggenden, alerted Mr Aylett in early June about a suspicious placing of a wheelbarrow in his yard.

He quickly had a friend check his residence to see if something was afoot, and was told his home had been ransacked.

"You work for 70 odd years, and you have this done to you," he said.

"I'm still pissed off, even now."

Everything from generators, welders, gold detectors, tools, clothes, and even toilet paper were stolen from Mr Aylett's property.

He estimated $18,500 worth of materials had been stolen.

After finding out about the break in, his mate David Keech contacted police to file a report, while Mr Aylett applied for a special exemption to re-enter Queensland during the pandemic.

To add insult to injury, when he returned to the North Burnett, he discovered items in his vehicle were also stolen, and reported this to Maryborough police.

"I've had a gutful, I'm too old to start again," Mr Aylett said.

"It just leaves a sour taste in your mouth."

Investigations are continuing into the matter.

If you have any information, please contact PoliceLink on 131 444.