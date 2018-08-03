Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

HONOURED: Brett Schafferius, originally of Laidley, has taken on a role as an Assistant Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service. He will take over the Community Contact Command portfolio.

HONOURED: Brett Schafferius, originally of Laidley, has taken on a role as an Assistant Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service. He will take over the Community Contact Command portfolio. Anna Rogers

GROWING up in the tight-knit community of Laidley set Brett Schafferius down a path that has now led him into the role as an Assistant Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service.

Formerly the Far Northern District Officer, he will take over the Community Contact Command portfolio, something that has always been at the forefront while on duty.

Assistant Commissioner Schafferius was born and raised in Laidley and harboured the ambition to become a police officer from a young age, eager to follow in his uncle's footsteps.

It was on his 19th birthday that he was officially sworn into the service after completing 18 months of training at the academy.

His work over the course of more than 30 years has taken him across the state in both uniform and as a detective.

The 52-year-old oversaw all criminal investigations in the Lockyer Valley while serving as a Detective Inspector in Toowoomba for four years.

Upon announcing his appointment at the end of July, Commissioner Ian Stewart hailed his experience and ability as a "progressive and adaptive leader.”

"Throughout my entire career the most important thing has been about putting the community first,” Assistant Commissioner Schafferius said.

"That's what we're here for. We're here to make all our communities that much better so people go about their lives and careers and families and we are such a strong state and strong country because of that.

"Growing up in Laidley as a kid was fantastic. It was a real little country town where the entire community looked after each other. It set me down the path of wanting to be a police officer.

"It was where it was really instilled in me by my parents and extended family, the very strong sense of what is right and wrong and what is fair for everyone.”