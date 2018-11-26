HOME INVASION: Baby injured as women storm house

TWO women have been charged after a baby was injured in a violent home invasion at the weekend.

Police allege two women, aged 32 and 28, stormed an O'Keefe St home in Dalby about 1am Saturday.

In what police described as a targeted home invasion, the women forced their way into the home, causing damage in the process.

Once inside, police claim the pair kicked furniture around and made threats towards the occupant.

A five-month-old baby was injured when the women flipped a table.

A police spokesman said the baby suffered minor injuries.

The women left the property and were arrested a short time later.

The pair has been charged with serious assault, break and enter, assault occasioning bodily harm while in company, possession of a weapon, and wilful damage.

They were taken into custody and are due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court today where police will object to any bail application.

Despite the charges, police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to phone the Dalby station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.