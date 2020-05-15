Home delivery business venture grows for organic farmer

IT WAS the right idea at the right time – but Anthony Bauer is confident his newest business venture will stand the test of time.

As social distancing measures kicked in, the organic farmer launched a home delivery service, selling boxes of fresh produce to families.

He sold directly and offered delivery – personally driving the boxes from the farm and walking them to customers’ front doors.

But even as restrictions are lifted, the demand for Anthony’s fresh organic boxes continues to grow.

“We deliver 250 boxes a week now between Toowoomba and Ipswich,” Anthony said.

As interest in the boxes continues to grow, Anthony is in the process of employing a delivery driver to keep up with demand.

HOW LOCKYER VALLEY ORGANICS BEGAN

Anthony’s interest in organic farming began when, at 22, he decided conventional farming wasn’t working.

“I always wanted to be a farmer but I was told in school there was no future on a farm, no money in farming,” he said.

“I made a change to create a future for myself.”

He explored the importance of soil health and began farming organically on his Mt Sylvia properties, establishing Lockyer Valley Organics.

During the year, his Mt Sylvia farms produced 3000 tonnes of carrots, 1 million bunches of celery, 2 million heads of broccoli, 600 tonnes of beetroot and 100 tonnes of pumpkin.

He farms across five Mt Sylvia properties spanning 300 acres but has a network of organic farmers across Australia using his growing methods.

“The benefit is in not working with chemicals and improving our farm, working with nature,” he said.

“You create ecosystems – you’ve got birds working for you eating insects that target the cropping.

“And (organic farming) produces a more nutritious fruit – that’s the main reason.”

But reaping the rewards of using organic methods of farming took time and patience.

“It took a couple of years to get the soil to start regaining some life – biologies, fungies, worms – they started coming back after a couple of years,” he said.

The organic process involves prioritising soil quality over quick results.

“In the conventional system, we used to use a lot of synthetic fertiliser and we would plant crop on crop so the soil was just a medium to hold the plant there,” he said.

“I do the complete opposite – my soil is my life source.”

After six years of using organic methods and prioritising “the best soil health he possibly could”, the fields were ripe, producing just as much yield as conventional farming.

On the farms, Anthony plants weekly and harvests weekly to keep his stock moving on to grocery store shelves.