Menu
Login
Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.
Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.
Business

Home buyers step up as investors wane: ABS

8th Nov 2019 1:39 PM

LOANS to owner-occupiers increased in both number and overall size in September as the amount borrowed by property investors waned, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.

The number of new commitments for owner-occupier dwellings rose by 34,410 - or 3.6 per cent - during the month, and grew by 3.2 per cent for a total value of $14.24 billion.

Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.

The total seasonally adjusted value of new lending commitments to households increased by just 1.1 per cent to $34.1 billion in September, slowing from a 3.8 per cent rise in August.

Lending to businesses soared by 19.1 per cent to $37.2 billion to drive a 9.8 per cent increase in total lending to $71.3 billion.

More Stories

banks home loans investment loans property investment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Photo exhibition offers insight into wilds of Lockyer

        Photo exhibition offers insight into wilds of Lockyer

        News The second Lockyer in the Wild Nature Photography Competition was a spectacular success, attracting a myriad of entries.

        SCHOLARSHIPS: $1.8m on offer to attract students to our university

        SCHOLARSHIPS: $1.8m on offer to attract students to our...

        News A mixture of international and domestic students will share in university...

        New big fines for people found transporting fire ants

        New big fines for people found transporting fire ants

        News You may not even know the pesky buggers are on board, but not following strict...

        CATCHUP: The big headlines you should read this week

        CATCHUP: The big headlines you should read this week

        News A supermarket goes dark and quiet, how you can own a mountain and the new super...