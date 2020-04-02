Home-brew kits selling faster than stores can restock

THROUGH THE ROOF: Gatton Brewing and Outdoors owners Gavin and Melissa Sticklen say they’re selling more home-brew kits than they ever before. Picture: Dominic Elsome

HOME brew has taken off in the Lockyer Valley, as fears about alcohol restrictions inspire people to make their own beverages.

Gatton Brewing and Outdoors owner Gavin Sticklen said the store had doubled its takings from home-brew products in the past two weeks, as kits flew off the shelves.

“It’s gone through the roof … all our home-brew kits are nearly all sold,” Mr Sticklen said.

“We’ve never sold that much home-brew since we’ve been here – in 17 years.”

The spike in sales has meant the store has had to order more stock than usual, but even the replenished stock is quickly disappearing.

“We’ve got four big pallets on its way. That’s how far we’ve ordered in front,” Mr Sticklen said.

“As we’re getting it, we’re selling it straightaway.”

Mr Sticklen said the buyers were almost all first-time brewers who has never considered the craft before.

He said recent restrictions on the sale of alcohol, as well as fears of stricter lockdowns had sparked the sudden spike in interest.

Mr Sticklen said the process of making home brew was simple – anyone can do it.

“I just run through it with them and away they go … they can YouTube it,” he said.

“It’s not like the old days.”