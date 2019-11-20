Hollywood star praises new Aussie show

HE'S renowned as one of Hollywood's most creative storytellers, as the mastermind behind Buffy and several Avengers blockbusters.

And an unlikely show has made Joss Whedon's new favourites list; the writer and director tweeting about new Australian dramedy series Upright, starring comedian Tim Minchin.

Whedon applauded the Foxtel and Sky UK show, which will hit streaming on Foxtel Now on December 1, to his more than 250,000 Twitter followers, saying it was the best show he'd seen since the Emmy-award winning comedy, Fleabag.

Favorite show since “Fleabag”. I don’t say that lightly. All the “laugh, cry, god this cast is good, god these people are fucked up, cry an awkward amount” accolades. Time commitment small. Reward huge. Yay @timminchin & co. #ItsaYute https://t.co/eJcJrfsU3x — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 15, 2019

Whedon's tweet influenced his army of followers who were asking how they could watch the show in the US.

"How does one watch it in the US? Love @timminchin," one wrote, while another said, "I would also love to know how to watch it in the US, please!"

Many also expressed their shock at it being ranked among the likes of Fleabag, which won three Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

"You know I love you Tim but nothing is as good as Fleabag, sorry," one expressed, while another wrote, "Well that's all the damn endorsement I need!". Another simply asked, "How?!!"

Scarlett Johansson with director Joss Whedon on Avengers: Age of Ultron. Picture: Jay Maidment Marvel 2015

Minchin, who also wrote the series, leads an impressive cast, including up-and-coming teenager Milly Alcock, Heather Mitchell, Daniel Lapaine, Kate Box and Ella Scott Lynch.

Minchin admits it "won't be necessarily what people expect from me".

"From the moment I heard about the idea for Upright, I knew it was the show I'd been waiting to make," Minchin told The Guardian.

Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock in a scene from the TV series Upright. Picture: Foxtel

"I like stories that make me laugh and think and cry, I adore the landscapes of outback Australia - and I love music and homecomings and characters full of flaws."

Minchin plays Lucky Flynn, a family outcast who learns his mother is dying and embarks on a journey to drive to the other side of Australia to see her, packing nothing but an upright piano.

He crosses paths with rogue teenager Meg (Alcock). Together they forge an unlikely bond, as they go on a wild adventure across the Nullarbor Plain.

Upright is a passion project for Minchin. Picture: Foxtel

Upright is a Lingo Pictures production for Foxtel and Sky UK, with major production investment from Foxtel, Sky UK and Screen Australia in association with the South Australian Film Corporation.

Upright will hit streaming on Foxtel Now on Sunday, December 1