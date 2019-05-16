Holly gets promoted to mayor before graduating school

EXPERIENCE: Holly Berlin walks in the shoes of Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan for a day.

EXPERIENCE: Holly Berlin walks in the shoes of Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan for a day. Meg Bolton

YEAR 11 student Holly Berlin might not have the key to the city, but she knows what it's like to live a day in the shoes of Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old shadowed Cr Milligan for the day, which entailed meetings and practical activities.

While Holly doesn't know what she wanted to do when she was older, she was sure a day with Cr Milligan would give her experience she could use in any role.

"There's so much you can do with leadership skills,” Holly said.

"I'm hoping to learn from what the mayor does.”

The Faith Lutheran College pupil is completing an ATAR along with two certificate three qualifications at school.

Holly said she was keeping her options open and "not saying no” to anything.

Next year, Holly hopes to use the leadership knowledge she gained during her time with the mayor to become house captain.

If she achieves the goal, Holly will be following in the footsteps of her older siblings and family friends.

Cr Milligan said having role models was important for young people.

"I was really lucky when I was at school, I had some really good mentors who assisted me along the way,” Cr Milligan said.

The school student initiative was brought in by Cr Milligan three years ago, and it's a tradition she plans to continue.

"At Year 11 you get students at a bit of a crossroad and they're considering whether they will go on to Year 12 or not, so we have an opportunity to mentor these people,” she said.

Cr Milligan said job opportunities in local government were endless and this program was the perfect platform to showcase those.

On Wednesday, Holly and Cr Milligan attended meetings in the morning, followed by an afternoon of disaster management where the pair checked rain gauges across the region with the council's disaster co-ordinator.

Five other students from Laidley State High School, Lockyer District High School and Faith Lutheran College will shadow Cr Milligan in the coming months.