‘Regrettable’ delay to killer’s sentence

Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon's murderer will not be sentenced until late this year because the judge, his lawyer and a leading psychiatrist all have holidays booked.

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court for an adjournment to obtain a psychiatric report on Jaymes Todd, who pleaded guilty to murder and three sexual offences in November.

Ms Dixon was raped and murdered in Carlton North's Princes Park while walking home from a comedy club in the city on June 12 last year.

Todd, 19, from Broadmeadows, admitted following the 22-year-old for 5km across the city from Flinders Street Station.

Eurydice Dixon’s body was found on a Melbourne soccer field on June 13. Picture: AAP

Dr Rogers said prosecutors wanted a specialist report from Professor James Ogloff, who heads psychological services at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Mental Health.

He is on holidays for all of June, won't be able to complete a report until July 8 and is the only expert in Victoria with the appropriate expertise to assess Todd, she said.

But Todd's barrister Tim Marsh said prosecutors had been aware of issues with Todd, including a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, since his first court appearance.

"It was also noted in national and international media the same day," he said.

Jaymes Todd pleaded guilty to murdering Eurydice Dixon in November. Picture: AAP/David Crosling

To begin a plea hearing and then have to wait months to complete it would be "highly disadvantageous" for his client, he said.

Mr Marsh also noted the defence would rely on the "swift resolution" of the case to mitigate the sentence, and it was "not a matter I would relinquish lightly".

Justice Stephen Kaye said he was concerned about the "regrettable" delay, but it was important the court be properly informed with two reports.

Mr Marsh and Justice Kaye noted their own time off in July, meaning the earliest the matter could return to court would be August.

A pre-sentence plea hearing will be held August 15 and 16, with the sentence to follow.