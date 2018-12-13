Holiday time sparks calls for prevention

LOCK UP: Senior Constable Scott Muscat urged residents to lock up to prevent crime this holiday season.

REPORTS of fraudulent fundraisers going door-to-door in Gatton have served as a timely reminder for residents to stay safe this holiday season.

It had been reported the suspected fraudulent fundraisers were approaching people's homes without identification and asking whether they would be away for the holidays.

Gatton Senior Constable Scott Muscat said if residents were approached by fundraisers at their home they should act with caution.

"I would advise people to always check credentials.

"Check identification, if suspicious do not engage and do not allow entry (and) ring the police if appropriate.”

The identification of the fundraisers without credentials had not been confirmed, but Snr-const Muscat said legitimate fundraisers had been operating across the area in the past month.

While the region normally experienced low levels of crime during the holiday period, Snr-Const Muscat said if residents were asked if they were going away they to not provide any specific holiday information.

"Gatton generally is quiet during the holiday period, however it would be foolish to presume we will be crime free,” he said.

"I would offer the same advice we have for years (to residents going on holidays).

"Leave the house locked, advise a neighbour or nearby relative and have them empty the letterbox (and) sort the bins so that the house does not look unattended.”

Lockyer Valley business owners were also urged to get prepared.

"I would advise business owners to remove and obvious easy to carry valuables and cash,” Snr-Const Muscat said.