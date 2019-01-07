Holiday period proves positive for police

GOOD START: Gatton station officer in charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said police had few issues on the roads during the Christmas break.

ROAD safety awareness was demonstrated by most drivers in the region across the Christmas break, with police in Gatton, Laidley and Helidon reporting a fairly quiet holiday period.

Despite the increased police presence on the roads, few tickets were given out for traffic infringements and drink-driving in the three towns.

Gatton Police Station officer in charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said motorists were changing the way they drove because law breakers consistently got caught.

"If you speed regularly you'll get caught, whereas 15 years ago you rolled the dice,” Sen-Sgt Browne said.

"I think driving behaviour in regard to speed has improved over the years thanks to education and enforcement.”

Since December, 20, 2018, 16 traffic infringement notices have been given out to motorists by Gatton police officers.

Three drink-drivers were also caught out of the 503 motorists tested at roadside breath tests.

Sen-Sgt Browne said Gatton police were busy enforcing traffic over the period.

"Over the Christmas period we always have extra traffic, so we always do more enforcement,” he said.

"We try to target enforcement around the fatal five but also we try to roster staff on in clumps, so we can maintain a high visibility enforcement.”

Speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, fatigue and seat belts make up the fatal five and were targeted by police across the state in the Christmas period.

In Laidley, police have breath- tested almost 800 motorists since the start of school holidays and detected five drink-drivers.

A total of 46 traffic infringement notices were also written by Laidley police officers, the majority being for speeding.

Laidley Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said it was imperative motorists followed the law to ensure the safety of others.

"I ask all drivers to continue to be diligent whilst driving and to be courteous to other road users,” Sen-Sgt Draheim said.

The Road Policing Unit was also out in force across the three regions, handing out additional tickets to those who failed to obey the law.