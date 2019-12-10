Holiday drivers encouraged to stop, revive in Somerset

Somerset region Driver Reviver stops will be in place.

Somerset region Driver Reviver stops will be in place.

FREE snacks and refreshments will be on offer to drivers passing through the Somerset these school holidays.

Local Visitor Information Centres have once again joined the Driver Reviver campaign, supporting road users travelling through the region.

The centres at Fernvale, Toogoolawah and Kilcoy will be offering free tea, coffee and snacks for travellers from December 13 through to 31.

The services will resume in the new year from January 24 to 27.

“Drivers are encouraged to take a break every two hours, and Somerset is the perfect place to relax and stretch your legs,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“Somerset Regional Council has four accredited visitor information centres offering booklets, brochures, maps and more on the area’s attractions, and all centres are staffed by knowledgeable volunteers and council employees.”

Ensuring the safety of drivers in the Somerset now, with recent reports confirming the State Highway 17, which passes through the region, is no longer safe to support the amount of traffic using it.

There have been a number of road accidents in the Somerset over the course of 2019, beginning in January with the deaths of two men.

Two more fatal accidents occurred in August, including a fiery truck rollover on the maligned SH17.

In September, two separate crashes involving motorbikes took place within the space of 24 hours.

Sadly, one of these incidents also resulted in a fatality.

The Driver Reviver initiative aims to reduce the likelihood of tragic accidents like these by providing a means for drivers to rest and recuperate, while learning more about the area they’re passing through.

The participating visitor information centres are at 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale; 29 Factory Rd, Toogoolawah; and 41 Hope St, Kilcoy.