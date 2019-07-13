Hole lot of luck nabs golfer his victory

HOLE IN ONE: Chris Bichel couldn't find his golf ball and, when some strangers suggested he check the hole itself, discovered he'd scored his first hole in one.

HOLE IN ONE: Chris Bichel couldn't find his golf ball and, when some strangers suggested he check the hole itself, discovered he'd scored his first hole in one. Ebony Graveur

FOR Chris Bichel, scoring a hole-in-one is a matter of right place, right time and a whole lot of luck.

He began playing golf when he was introduced to it at 12 and, late last month, scored a first most golfers will never experience - a hole-in-one.

In order to achieve such a feat "everything has to fall into place”, Bichel said.

"It's just one of those things; you've got to have luck on your side. That's my personal opinion.”

After work on Saturday, on June 22, he went to the Laidley golf course for a casual game.

He hit a 'good shot' and made his way up the green but he couldn't see the ball.

A group of golfers suggested he check the hole and, sure enough, the ball was inside.

"I didn't see it go in but that's what I've got to account,” he said.

"It's the first time it's happened in 27 years of playing.”

Despite missing the moment where the ball made its way into the hole, Bichel said he didn't feel cheated.

The achievement meant Bichel was one step closer to catching up with his brother-in-law.

"My brother-in-law won't be able to hang crap on me any more because he's had two,” he said.

Bichel has played golf consistently since his father introduced him to the sport as a child and only took a break when he started a family.

Now back on the green, he tries to play often.

"Every fortnight I usually try and play. I would play more but can't due to work commitment and kids,” he said.

"I gave it up for three years when the kids came into the world and I took it up about five years ago.”

Mateship keeps Bichel interested in the sport as well as the personal challenge it presents him with.

"It's not a team sport; it's a personal battle,” he said.

"It's just you verse the course.”