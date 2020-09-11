Hockey livestreaming tonight: Junior girls kickstart new era
Livestreaming coverage of the Brisbane Hockey Association finals starts tonight, with the junior girls to kickstart proceedings from the State Hockey Centre.
Three matches will be livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au, with coverage continuing across the next seven weeks involving junior, senior and masters finals.
State wide livestreaming comes at an exciting era for the sport and female hockey, with BWHA general manager Kathleen Proctor reporting year-on growth in hockey.
She said prior to 2020, when COVID impacted the sport, the BWHA had continued to grow each year.
"We normally provide hockey for 3500 plus women and girls from ages to 70 years,'' she said.
She said "we have maintained our junior numbers which is a strong indicator that hockey still has a bright future''.
LIVESTREAMING SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
JUNIOR GIRLS TURF DIVISION
6.15PM, 13T1
Arana Ascot v Kedron Wavell
7.30PM, JT2
Arana Ascot v Easts
8:45PM, JT1
Kedron Wavell v Commercial (2nd)
MONDAY
MASTERS FINALS
7.15PM and 8.80pm
SEPTEMBER 18
BHS junior division 1 semi-finals
SEPTEMBER 25
BHS junior division 1 grand finals
SEPTEMBER 26
BHA Women's division 1 finals
OCTOBER 10
BHA senior men's division 1 semi-finals
OCTOBER 17
BHS senior men's division 1 preliminary finals
OCTOBER 24
BHA senior men's division 1 grand finals
