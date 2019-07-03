Hobby leads tenpin bowlers to championship

STARTING as a weekly group activity, tenpin bowls has become more than a mere pastime for three Gatton locals who regularly head to Toowoomba's bowling alley.

Karnie Taylor, Jamie Haupt and Kristel Redinger returned from the ACT after representing Queensland and going up against 400 other bowlers from around the country at the National Disability Championships in June.

Taylor, 25, said the trip to Canberra was not as cold as she feared it would be, but the competition was tough.

"It was a bit hard, but it was good,” she said.

Taylor was first drawn to tenpin bowls in 2003, at eight years of age, when she saw her friend bowling.

"I love getting to meet new people and watching really good bowlers,” she said.

Despite the challenge, Taylor scored herself a bronze medal in the Open State Challenge and silver medals in Open Female All Events, Open Female Singles, A-Grade Mixed doubles and Mixed Classic trios.

Her mother, Sue Taylor, said each member of the trio had previously represented the state at the games.

"All three bowlers had a successful tournament at various levels,” Ms Taylor said.

"Kristel played well above her average, playing against some very good bowlers.”

Haupt returned with a bronze medal for A-grade doubles.