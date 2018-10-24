Hive of activity at community shed

OLD-FASHIONED FUN: Klay Inall and friend enjoy themselves at the LVCAS open day on Saturday.

THE Lockyer Valley Community Activity Shed opened its doors to the public on Saturday, inviting all to come and see what the group was all about at an open day.

The event was well supported by the community, with shed members very happy with the turnout.

Activity Shed president Leo King said the event had been made possible by the community's support as well as the hard work of members and their families.

"It's good. We've had a lot of good support. We've had help from all our wives and families,” Mr King said.

He explained the day had been to showcase the group's work and encourage the community to get involved with the shed.

"We want the community to be part of it all,” he said.

"We cater for everybody - men, women, disabled - the more members we can get through the door, the better.”