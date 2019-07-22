'Hitler stories' in newspapers found outside Gatton tip

A PIECE of local history was uncovered when a number of broadsheet newspapers were left outside the Anuha Recycling Centre in Gatton.

About six back issues consisting of the Queensland Times, Courier-Mail and the Telegraph were stored at the Gatton Tip Shop after a shop assistant discovered them outside.

Gatton Tip Shop assistant supervisor Paul Allanson said the papers were all from 1938 and one of the issues featured Adolf Hitler on the cover.

Mr Allanson said the papers were in excellent condition, preserved between Masonite sheets which stopped the pages moving.

"I don't know who dropped off the sheets withthe newspapers inside but they were careful not todamage the pages,” he said.

The papers feature characteristically dated headlines, with gems such as "Lacross Players Will Face Off To-Morrow”, "Aliens and Refugees BeingClosely Watched in Britain” and "Hitler's Guard Tells of His Leader's Personality”.

The story goes on to quote the guard's praise of Hitler's "kindness” and "magnetic personality”.

The classified sections of each paper were full of ads calling for housekeepers and selling used typewriters.

Tip shop employee and history buff Stanley Smith said he loved seeing a piece of local history.

"When I was looking through it and reading about Hitler before he was known to be a loony, I thought it was nice to read how things used to be before World War II,” Mr Smith said.

He said the papers were completely different from modern ones.

"The ads and the clothing ... the fashion you could buy in 1938 was very, very different and all the movies you could watch,” he said.

Mr Smith thought the newspapers might have been stored under floorboards in a house.

Do you have any old newspapers or clippings from local papers? Email ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au