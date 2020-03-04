Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Hit youth offenders in parents' hip pockets: Union boss

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Mar 2020 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLAND'S police union boss has called for parents of youth offenders to be stripped of welfare payments while claiming the courts needed to "take responsibility".

Brisbane's Southside Gang coming down to the Gold Coast.
Brisbane's Southside Gang coming down to the Gold Coast.

It comes after members of a notorious Brisbane gang took to social media to gloat about stealing a Brisbane AFL player's luxury car.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told Sunrise this morning that police had had enough and "we just need other people to start doing their jobs and that is the judiciary as well as the parents of these young offenders".

"The courts need to step up and actually do their job and ensure these recidivist offenders receive terms of imprisonment to protect the community," he said.

Reader poll

Should parents of youth offenders lose welfare payments?

View Results

"Parents really have to have a vital role in ensuring their kids do the right things.

"If we need to cut welfare payments to make them act well so be it because nothing else is working and parents have got to step up and take responsibility as have the courts."

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter
Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

The State Opposition touted a similar idea ahead of the 2017 election, committing to holding parents of young offenders in Townsville accountable by stripping welfare payments when their children were in youth detention.

The State and Federal Governments have been asked for comment.

More Stories

Show More
ian leavers queensland police union youth offenders

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        premium_icon Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        News A Bizarre recording made as part of extraordinary Lockyer Waters neighbour dispute has ended up in court.

        Ute destroyed after aircon sparks car blaze

        premium_icon Ute destroyed after aircon sparks car blaze

        News TURNING on the aircon had the opposite effect for one driver today, when it caused...

        Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        premium_icon Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        News NO public submissions can be made to council about the Hatton Vale golf course...

        UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        News Police have confirmed a person has died in the accident.