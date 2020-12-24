NEW VIDEO: Hit and run ute could have been stolen

Hilux ute owners are being urged to check their vehicles.

Rockhampton detectives investigating a hit and run incident in Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve are appealing for owners of white Toyota Hilux's to check their vehicles.

Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch Officer-in-Charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said police believe the utility involved in the crash could be stolen and it is possible the owners are unaware.

"We are asking locals who own a white Toyota Hilux utility built between 2015 - 2020 to check and make sure their vehicle has not been stolen."

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured after a white ute travelling along Yaamba Rd, at the Moores Creek Rd intersection, failed to stop and hit the man who was walking near the road at 1am.

Witnesses rendered first aid to the man prior to the arrival of emergency services.

The man was transported in a critical condition to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Detectives have released further CCTV footage of the wanted vehicle. The vision was taken at Main Street, Park Avenue around 1am on Thursday, December 24.

Norman Gardens Hit and Run Main St: Detectives have released further CCTV footage of the wanted vehicle from a hit and run. The vision was taken at Main Street, Park Avenue around 1am on Thursday, December 24.

An 18-year-old Rockhampton man remains in Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Anyone with any information which can assist with this investigation is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002633987 within the online suspicious activity form.