Horror New Year’s Day hit and run death

The man was hit at the beginning of the Midlands Highway at Brighton. Picture: Richard Jupe

A man is dead after a New Year's Day hit and run incident that shut down a major Tasmanian highway for five hours.

Emergency services were called to the Midland Highway northbound, at Brighton, about 3.20am on Tuesday after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

When they arrived on scene, paramedics were confronted by a seriously injured man, believed to be aged between 20 and 30.

According to police, the man's injuries were consistent with being hit by a truck.

The highway's northbound lanes, between the southern and northern turn-offs into Brighton, were reopened, following scene investigations, about 8.30am.

Detectives are hoping to identify the victim and understand why he was in a 110km/hr speed zone at the time of the incident.

Crash investigator, Senior Constable Kelly Cordwell told local media the victim has blue eyes, short, brown hair and was wearing blue and grey Nike shoes.

He was also found wearing dark blue tracksuit pants with a blue and white strip and a black Collingwood windcheater.

Snr Const. Cordwell said she was confident the public could help them identify the victim so his family can be notified.

"We're starting a little bit behind the eightball and it certainly takes the assistance of the public to identify the deceased - at least then we'd be able to establish why they were there," she said.

"If anyone is having trouble contacting someone fitting the description we encourage them to please let police know so we can make further inquiries."

Senior Constable Kelly Cordwell asked locals to lookout for the man. Picture: Mathew Farrell

Police are also searching for the driver of the truck that killed the unknown man.

According to Snr Const Cordwell, it is possible the truck driver didn't realise he had hit the man.

"If it's a substantially larger vehicle then that's always a possibility," she said.

"The road markings at the scene and the injuries sustained give us some indication into the type of vehicle involved.

"We're making numerous inquiries in relation to finding the driver and I'm very confident we should get a result on that."

Anyone with information about the hit and run is urged to contact police on 131444.