PIECE OF THE PAST: Graham Toms and Warren Williams inspect a at the 2020 Esk Antiques Fair. Picture: Dominic Elsome
History on display as antique fair rolls into town

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
10th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
THE Somerset Civic centre became home to a treasure trove of pieces of history.

Collectors and curious locals flocked to Esk on the weekend to browse the thousands of items on offer at the Esk Antiques and Collectables Fair.

A strong turn out came to buy, sell or get an appraisal on everything from war medals, to old school records and even a full size Star Wars model.

Did you make your way down to the fair? Check out our photos from the day below.

