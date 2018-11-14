History lives on at festival

GALLOP IN: Crowds came for a day of adventure at Emu Gully on Saturday, including demonstrations by light horse brigades.

GALLOP IN: Crowds came for a day of adventure at Emu Gully on Saturday, including demonstrations by light horse brigades. Dominic Elsome

A DAY of history and remembrance greeted crowds at Emu Gully at the weekend, as the 2018 Emu Gully Spectacular kicked off.

The day started with a minute's silence to honour our brave men and women before Remembrance Day, before the day started up in earnest.

Tingalpa Model Aero Club started the day with a demonstration of model World War I fighters, which included a pyrotechnics display.

The main event came when the light horse brigades took to the field.

Members came from the Lockyer Valley, Toowoomba and as far afield as the Sunshine Coast to take part in the day.

The brigades showed off their horsemanship, gave talks on the history of the light horse and competed in tent-pegging competitions.

Check out some photos from the day below: