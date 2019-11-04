History flying free at airfield memorial

IT HAS been 75 years since aircraft first set forth from the Lowood Airfield to play their part in the Battle for Australia.

Little remains of the airfield itself, with runways becoming roads, buildings and bunkers being broken down or buried, and the site being divided into private properties.

A memorial still stands to acknowledge the site the site, and at a commemorative service on Saturday, new plaques were unveiled, dedicated to the pilots and personnel from the No23 RAAF Squadron, and representatives from the 8th USAAF Fighter Group, who all served at the base.

The service was attended by veterans, politicians, councillors, cadets, RSL and Lions Club members, representatives from the police, SES volunteers, and members of the public.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann was one of the guest speakers at the event, and marvelled at the history of the former airfield.

"It's hard to believe there were once 140 bunkers and buildings around Lowood. About 570 personnel were stationed here," he said.

"The site has an exciting and colourful past, which continues today."

During the ceremony, George Hatchman from the No23 Squadron Association spoke about the history of the group and their operations.

"No23 was quite a unique squadron in the RAAF," he said.

"If you look at the history of 23, it was focal in forming the basis of several other RAAF Squadrons that are still around today."

Over the course of its history, No23 served in a wide variety of combat roles in different kinds of aircraft, and underwent a number of reformations and redistributions, with personnel going on to form other squadrons such as the 26th, 32nd, 76th, 6th, and several others.

Robert McNeese, representing the 8th USAAF Fighter Group Association, talked about the role pilots from the United States played at the Lowood Airfield.

"I only found this out quite recently, but the 80th USAAF Squadron was actually here a couple of weeks before the 23rd," he said.

"During the war, they were training pilots, and ferrying aircraft, to replace planes and pilots lost in the campaign in New Guinea."

He was joined by Mayor Lehmann, No. 23 Squadron Association president Herbert Snide, current No. 23 Squadron Wing Commander Mark Thompson, and Shayne Neumann, Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel, in laying wreaths, and unveiling the plaques.

Before stepping out to lay his wreath, Mr McNeese emphasised the importance of remembering past servicemen.

"Of the pilots were served in the 8th Group during World War II, only two are known to still be alive today," he said.

"Almost all of our World War II heroes are gone now, so I'm dedicating this wreath to them."

Despite the early demise of the PA system, and unwelcome winds threatening to blow away the flags and pavilions, organisers and attendees alike soldiered on to show their respects, which culminated in singing the Australian and American national anthems.