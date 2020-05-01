Historical site’s big revamp during lockdown

THE popular Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum, which shut mid-March as part of the coronavirus closures, is putting all volunteer hands to good use in preparation for a refurbished, restored and revamped reopening

The Laidley Pioneer Village committee treasurer Carl Foster said between 10 and 15 volunteers were taking it in turns to spend time at the village renovating and repairing as well as ensuring some new installations would be ready for the public.

"All our volunteers are coming here and we're rearranging the sheds," Mr Foster said.

Volunteers were building new displays, he said, including a fire station and a World War II petrol gas converter.

"We've got the converter hooked up to a car, a 1954 Hillman, so people can come and have a look.

"It's a charcoal converter that makes gas that a normal car can run on.

"And we're rearranging our horse-drawn wagon display. Basically it's a clean-out of the shed and we're putting a new bitumen base on the floor so wheelie walkers can get around in it."

Mr Foster said the village had been closed for about six weeks, and volunteers were planning on completing about another four weeks of work, and they would then wait to find out when they could reopen.

"We've been busy and it's been fun.

"We can't all be here at once so we've been taking it in turns to do a little bit."

Many of the old carts and wagons were being refurbished and steps and buildings were being painted, Mr Foster said.

He said existing mannequins here were being painted so their skin colour was more realistic and extra voice recorded motion sensors were being installed.

The sensors - there were previously three and would now be 12 - included cow noises, bird noises, neighing horses, a rendition of the Last Post bugle call, hymns which play in the church area, schoolchildren noises used in the school ground, and kookaburra noises in the 'smoko' hut.

"It gives it a bit of atmosphere.

"Overall, it won't be so much a new look as an updated look. The buildings are the same but they're being planned and rearranged a little differently."

Mr Foster said the committee was hoping the village - which was established in 1972 - would be more interactive for children with more "hands-on" activities.

On display there will be old mincers that turn by hand, water pumps, push mowers, old style wash tubs and wash boards, and Mr Foster said he hoped children would be able to gain an insight and understanding of the way life used to be.

"There's things that people just don't see any more.

"Nowadays kids are more into electronics, but back in the day there was no electronics, no TV, no electric toys - that's the way it used to be.

"In our school room we've got the old slate board and slate pencil, from even before the inkwells and pens."