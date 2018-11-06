Historic tractor gets a new lease on life

AFTER: Graham Windolf, Clive Barton, Keith Holley stand with the restored tractor.

AFTER: Graham Windolf, Clive Barton, Keith Holley stand with the restored tractor. Meg Bolton

FROM a dishevelled old wreck to as good as new, the Lockyer Valley Community Activity shed put their skills to use completely restoring a 1922 Fordson tractor.

Not many would have the skills to complete the task, but the group made up of retired mechanics, farmers and labourers completed the job with ease.

Tractor owner Robin Evans said he was eternally grateful for the work completed by the men.

BEFORE: The Fordson tractor before the Lockyer Valley Community Activity shed restored it. Betty Windolf

"It's a job that if you gave it to a mechanic to do it'd take your three years, but the activity shed had the enthusiasm and more importantly the skill," Mr Evans said.

"They took on the project and they've done it beautifully."

To get the tractor back to its former glory it underwent sand blasting, priming, mud guards and fuel tank modifications along with other repairs.

The group then completed the final touches, putting on a fresh coat of paint and giving the old tractor a new lease on life.