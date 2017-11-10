Historic school celebrates 140th birthday

WORLDS COLLIDING: Walloon's youngest student, Sira Oliver of Prep class and their oldest living student, John Darby, who attended Walloon from 1947-1954.

IT WAS a different world in 1877 - Queen Victoria sat on the British throne, telephones were the height of technological progress and the Aussies had just won the first ever test cricket series against the English.

There was another event that year, which may not have changed the face of history but certainly changed the lives of hundreds of people to come - the establishment of Walloon State School.

Last month, the school celebrated its 140th birthday with both new and older pupils coming together for cake and catch-ups.

Walloon's longest-serving teacher Julie Langlands said working at the tight-knit school had been her dream from the moment she visited the grounds.

"I walked in the door and straight away thought 'I'm going to teach here one day',” she said.

"The thing I love about it most is that most Walloon kids tend to stay in the area and send their kids to Walloon.

"There's not a single class where I don't have a student whose parents I taught.”

P&C treasurer Kerri Jendra said the small, semi-rural school had come a long way since its founding.

"We initially started off in the little (Country Women's Association) hall,” she said.

"The building that housed the school as we know it today was built in 1936 where the school stands now.

"It's just another milestone that didn't have to be anything but we've made into something.”

The school community also unveiled its new LED sign.

Ms Jendra thanked everybody involved with fundraising for and installing the sign.