Historic pub saved from potential fire disaster

Ali Kuchel
8th Dec 2020 10:21 AM
The Porter family is feeling “incredibly lucky” after a fire started on the roof of their iconic Lockyer Valley pub this morning.

Marketing manager Melissa Porter said the pub was currently without power after the blaze started on the roof about 5am morning.

“We are feeling incredibly lucky to have a 115-year-old timber pub that is still standing from a minor fire,” Ms Porter said.

“It’s a timber pub and it’s still standing.”

A fire on Tuesday, December 8, has caused damage to Porters Plainland Hotel, at Plainland. Photo: Ali Kuchel
A fire on Tuesday, December 8, has caused damage to Porters Plainland Hotel, at Plainland. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

Ms Porter said it was possible the fire started due to an electrical fault with a unit on the roof, with smoke spreading into the ceiling.

She praised staff, the community and firefighters for a quick response.

“The staff on site acted very quickly, everyone is OK,” she said.

“They immediately evacuated the building and extinguished the fire, and a passer-by stopped to assist.”

Emergency services arrived on scene to put out the fire.

“Even with a minor fire, but having a building like this, the emergency serves went through a very long process of making sure there was no possibility of the fire spreading,” she said.

Porters Plainland Hotel has been damaged by fire, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Porters Plainland Hotel has been damaged by fire, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

Ms Porter said the kitchen was unaffected.

“We are without power, we had to cut our mains power,” she said.

Tradies are onsite assessing the scene, and Ms Porter said they hoped to have power restored and the pub returned to operational by lunch time.

“We’ve been having very positive trade of late, the Christmas season has kicked off, we’ve been having incredibly positive trade,” she said.

“We were recovering from COVID, and we’re hopeful this won’t impact trade much.”

