Historic hand over at truck and tractor show

HAND OVER: HCVAQ president Ron Carroll is handed the keys to the Bedford by Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein. Lachlan McIvor

A SPECIAL hand-over marked the 25th annual Historic Truck and Tractor Show at the weekend.

Following the devastation of the floods in the Lockyer Valley in 2011, the Historic Commercial Vehicle Association of Queensland donated $15,000 to the council's flood appeal.

Former mayor, the late Steve Jones decided the funds would go towards a vehicle that could be used to traverse flood water in an emergency.

The council bought a 1977 4x4 Bedford truck, which had been used as a fire truck in NSW, restored it and kept it registered to be used in time of need.

But under workplace health and safety laws, which came in soon after, employees could not use it.

Council decided the truck should be presented to the association, which will use it to promote the region wherever it travels.

Councillor Janice Holstein handed the keys to group president Ron Carroll to officially open the show on Saturday and Mr Jones' s wife Ann was on hand for the proceedings.

"We're going to leave the Lockyer Valley sign writing on the doors and we're going to have an A-frame made telling the story of the truck and the Lockyer Valley," Mr Carroll said.

"We will take it to shows and runs and present it wherever we go.

"It absolutely drives like magic. We love it."

It was Mr Jones who encouraged the association to move the show from Brisbane to Gatton several years ago.

The group wants to attract sponsors and raise funds to buy "SJONES" number plates for the truck.

The 2018 event had more than 160 vehicles roll into the Gatton Showgrounds on the weekend with a wide range of vehicles on show.

"We're happy with the number of entries that have come in, they've come in from everywhere," Mr Carroll said.

"The numbers we've got here (on Saturday) ranks up there with the best we've had and the best variety as well. (The variety) is the best part of it."

"There's something for everybody to see.

"We'll be back here again next year."

The show raises funds for a charity each year and the Royal Flying Doctor Service waschosen this time around. year.

Visit the HCVAQ website for more information.