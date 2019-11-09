Historic church to celebrate milestone

FOR 110 years the Lockrose Lutheran Church has been at the heart and soul of the community.

To celebrate its anniversary, a service will be held this Sunday and parishioner Ian Rickuss said everyone was welcome to come along.

Mr Rickuss said the church was an icon in the area and most likely the oldest building in Lockrose.

“It is older than any of the churches in Gatton and Laidley as the rural areas were settled first,” he said.

“There’s still services here every Sunday, and it is used by community groups for different events.

“It’s definitely an important part of the community.”

Mr Rickuss said the church held a lot of historical significance and the cemetery included the grave of a little girl who was involved in one of the area’s most notorious murder case.

“There’s a lot of history here. There are over 100 adults’ graves and a fair few children’s graves in the cemetery,” he said.

“A lot of the early settlers to the area are buried here too. Some of their ancestors are still coming to the church services today.”

Sunday’s church service would be held from 9am and presided over by Pastor Ray Morris, who was a Parish Pastor in the area in the 1990s.

Mr Rickuss said after the service, there would be a barbecue brunch, and everyone was invited to join in and stay for a chat.